Real Madrid star Casemiro has issued his verdict on understudy Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga was a surprise transfer for Los Blancos late in the summer transfer window, joining on a fee of around €30million.

He hasn’t featured all that regularly since, still only 19 years of age, but when he has featured, Camavinga has impressed.

His energy and determination to win the ball from midfield has helped Real Madrid close out key games this season, and he is particularly important because of the demands that are often put on starting holding midfielder Casemiro.

Real Madrid have the luxury of easy Camavinga into the role as Casemiro moves towards his 30s, and the youngster can also learn from the Brazilian, who is a master of the position.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s clash between Real Madrid and Inter Milan, Casemiro was asked about Camavinga and how well he has done at the Santiago Bernabeu so far.

He replied: “Camavinga is young. He has humility, excitement to learn and energy.

“It’s normal that he still gets things wrong and rushes into some players, but we count on him.

“He is not the future of the club, he is already present. That’s why he is having minutes.”