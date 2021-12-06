Casemiro says Kylian Mbappe would be ‘compatible’ for Real Madrid amid transfer speculation.

Mbappe is a long term target of Real Madrid‘s, and it is expected Los Blancos will go back in for him in January ahead of the summer.

As things stand, Mbappe is out of contract at PSG next summer, and Real Madrid are able to agree a pre-contract agreement from January 1.

It’s expected Mbappe wants a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, and it seems the Real Madrid squad are also open to the idea.

Key man Casemiro was asked about the idea today during Real Madrid’s pre-Inter Milan press conference, and he said: “Mbappe is not our player, but he is, of course, a great player.

“He is top three in the world. And he is compatible to any club in the world.

“Vinicius and him are in a great moment of their careers and they will be compatible.

“Everyone who loves football will admire Mbappe because he is a great player.”

Real Madrid made offers for Mbappe during the summer transfer window but saw their advances rejected.

They will now turn all attention to getting the superstar striker for absolutely nothing.

And the only way PSG can stand in the way is by agreeing a new contract with Mbappe, something the Frenchman has not been willing to do up until now.