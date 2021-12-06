Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has issued a glowing verdict on centre-back Eder Militao.

Militao has seized his opportunity at Real Madrid after getting an extended run in the team last season, during Sergio Ramos’ injury issues.

The Brazilian hasn’t looked back, and he quickly won the race to become David Alaba‘s defensive partner this season.

Since settling in alongside Alaba, Militao has got better and better, as has Real Madrid’s back-line.

Los Blancos have the third-best defence in the league, and that is despite some early struggles at the back due to a number of injuries.

Militao has been central to that, and Ancelotti has recognised his influence, issuing a glowing verdict ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

“Militao is more focused in the central position. He has the individual quality of a ‘supertop’,” Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference.

“He is very good with his head and is very strong in the one-on-one.

“With Alaba, what he has improved is the game with others in defence.”

Militao joined Real Madrid in 2019 from Porto, making 44 La Liga appearances, and much of those have come across this season and last.

The Brazilian will be key to Real Madrid’s La Liga title hopes this season, with Los Blancos already eight points clear at the top.