Barcelona reveal Fati injury update as Mbappe drops PSG future hint

Barcelona confirm Ansu Fati update

Ansu Fati will not be available for Barcelona against Bayern Munich according to a report in Diario AS.

La Blaugrana go to Germany to face the Bundesliga champions in a do-or-die Champions League clash as they have to win to make it to the last 16.

Mbappe remains open on PSG extension

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has hinted he could remain at the club beyond the end of 2022/23.

Mbappe is free to negotiate a pre contract agreement with non French clubs from January but he is still open minded on his next step.

Pedri confident of Xavi’s impact at Barcelona

Barcelona teenage star Pedri has revealed his confidence of success under new boss Xavi.

Despite an inconsistent start to life back at the club, the No.1 teenager in world football is certain of a return to glory under the new man.

