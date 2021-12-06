Barcelona opt against January move for Brazil star

Barcelona will not be making a January move for Basel goal machine Arthur Cabral.

La Blaugrana have been linked with a bid for Cabral at the start of 2022 as Xavi looks to reinforce his attacking options for the second half of the season.

Cabral netted 38 goals across all competitions for Basel in his first two seasons in Switzerland, from 2019 to 2021, and the 21-year-old already has 25 goals to his name in 2021/22.

That incredible goal scoring form has opened up the possibility of a big money move away from St Jakob Park with an estimated transfer value of €15m.

However, as per reports from Diario Sport, Barcelona have opted against making a move for him, despite a personal recommendation from former Barcelona star Deco.

The report states Cabral does not fill the full requirements of the technical committee on a new attacking signing and he could now be targeted by a Premier League club in January.