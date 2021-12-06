Barcelona are expected to pin their hopes on Ousmane Dembélé on Wednesday night.

A huge challenge awaits the Blaugrana, who likely have to beat Bayern Munich away from home to progress in the Champions League.

Barca have to match or better the result of Benfica against Dynamo Kyiv to reach the knockout stage, and while Bayern may make some changes, getting a result in Bavaria will be a big ask.

That’s especially the case because star man Ansu Fati will remain out, leaving Xavi Hernandez a little short offensively.

But cometh the moment, cometh the man, and the returning Dembélé is expected to start.

Dembélé has been eased back into action with a substitute appearances in each of Barca’s last three games, but he now going to be asked to do it from the start.

It will be a huge challenge for Dembélé, who is seen as an important part of Barca’s future, as long as they can tie him down to a new contract.

The Blaugrana will need their French winger to turn up and produce a big display if they have any hope of taking three points and knockout stage qualification back to Catalonia.