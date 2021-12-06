Atletico Madrid have issued a rather vague injury update on defender Stefan Savic.

Savic suffered an injury during Atleti‘s shock defeat to Mallorca over the weekend, Diego Simeone‘s men losing 2-1 at home.

Los Rojiblancos actually took the lead in the clash, Matheus Cunha reacting to score from close range.

But Mallorca took all three points home thanks to an equaliser from Franco Russo and a late winner from Take Kubo.

Savic was forced off as early as the 11th minute, and his absence certainly impacted Atleti, and since then, it has been reported that the defender will miss the rest of the year.

And that might well be the case, but Atleti’s official injury report has been very vague on Savic’s injury.

The report simply says that Savic has suffered a muscular injury and that he will begin physiotherapy treatment.

We will have to wait until Simeone’s pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Porto to discover more details.