Atletico Madrid set for key changes ahead of key Porto test

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is set to make sweeping changes to his team for their crunch Champions League trip to Porto.

Los Rojiblancos face the Portuguese giants tomorrow night with a complicated qualification picture in Group B ahead of the final round of group games.

A win is a must for Simeone’s side to keep themselves in the running for second place in the group ahead of Porto and AC Milan.

📋 ¡Nuestra 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗮 para viajar a Portugal! 👇 pic.twitter.com/A12nbHxAPb — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) December 6, 2021

Three points for Atletico will knock Porto out of the running for second place, but the Serie A giants could edge them out, if they win at home to Liverpool by a bigger winning margin.

Stefan Savic misses out from Simeone’s squad with the Montenegrin international set to be replaced by Mario Hermoso in the visitors backline.

However, the key changes for Simeone are set to come in attack, with Luis Suarez and Thomas Lemar in line to be recalled to the starting XI in Porto.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V PORTO

Oblak; Llorente, Hermoso, Kondogbia, Lodi; De Paul, Koke, Herrera; Lemar, Suarez, Griezmann