Atletico Madrid look set to be left very short at the back for their defining Champions League clash with Porto.

Los Rojiblancos head to Portugal on Tuesday night to face Porto away from home in a must-win game.

Atleti must win and hope AC Milan fail to beat Liverpool to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

But they won’t be helped by a number of injury issues.

Not only is Stefan Savic out for the next few weeks following the muscular injury he picked up against Mallorca over the weekend, but Jose Maria Gimenez also missed training today (Monday).

It’s expected Gimenez will miss the clash with Porto, and that would leave Diego Simeone having to rely on just one centre-back, with only Mario Hermoso fit.

Felipe is suspended for this game, and that will likely mean defensive midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has to drop back into the heart of defence.

Atleti certainly have their work cut out to progress now.