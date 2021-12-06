Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for December 6.

Fati ruled out

Barcelona star Ansu Fati will not return in time to feature in Wednesday night’s must-win clash with Bayern Munich.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men head to the Allianz Arena needing to match or better Benfica’s result against Dynamo Kyiv to progress.

And ahead of the tricky tie with in-form Bayern, Barca were hoping to get star man Fati back from injury, but we now know he will not return in time.

Valencia take all three

Valencia took all three points from the final game of Sunday’s action, defeating Celta Vigo.

Iago Aspas put Celta ahead, but goals from Hugo Duro and Maxi Gomez saw Valencia complete the comeback.

Los Ché are now up to eighth place, just one point behind Barcelona.

Benzema aim

Karim Benzema is aiming to return in time to face Atletico Madrid in next week’s Derbí clash.

The Real Madrid striker picked up an injury during Los Blancos’ win over Real Sociedad last time out.

But it seems as though the injury is only a small one, and he should only miss this week’s Champions League tie with Inter.