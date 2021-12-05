Xavi’s luck runs out as Newcastle eye up Kieran Trippier

Xavi’s luck runs out just as Barcelona steel themselves for daunting trip to Bayern Munich

Xavi’s unbeaten start to life in charge of Barcelona came to a halt yesterday afternoon as the Blaugrana lost 1-0 to Real Betis at Camp Nou. It was a tough one to take for two reasons, note Marca – had they won, it would have enabled them to continue their rise up La Liga, but it would also have steeled them for the crucial upcoming Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Newcastle want to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid this January

Newcastle are interested in signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid according to reports in the British media carried by Marca. The Premier League side, backed by Saudi money, is looking to acquire the full-back for a fee in the region of €30m in January.

Real Madrid extend lead at the top of La Liga as Real Betis beat Barcelona

