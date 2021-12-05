Valencia boost European chances with 2-1 Celta Vigo win

Valencia have boosted their chances of forcing their way back into the race for Europe with a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo.

Los Che have struggled in recent weeks but a first away league win since September puts them up into eighth in the La Liga table overnight.

However, despite the final result, it was far from plain sailing for Jose Bordalas’ side in Galicia as Celta skipper Iago Aspas deservedly prodded the hosts into an early lead.

Absolute brilliance from Iago Aspas! 🙌 Celta's talisman produced a great step over and a brilliant finish, in spite of looking like he might be injured 🔵 pic.twitter.com/5OmyWRF10S — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 5, 2021

But with Aspas withdrawn injured shortly after, Valencia pounced on a Celta mistake in defence as Hugo Duro smashed home an equaliser.

That goal increased the visitors confidence in the second period as Jose Luis Gaya’s cross was superbly controlled by Maxi Gomez to lash them in front.

Maxi Gomez with the goal against his former club! 👀 A mistake from Celta but a great assist and a cool finish to give Valencia the lead 🦇 pic.twitter.com/QWjoyX6LuD — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 5, 2021

Valencia survived a storm of pressure in the final stages, with Santi Mina twice denied, as they held on for a key win.

Up next for Bordalas’ side is a home game against neighbours Elche next weekend with Celta away at Mallorca.

