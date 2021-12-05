Rock bottom Levante clinch Osasuna draw

La Liga basement side Levante have picked another battling point in their bid to avoid relegation with a 0-0 draw at home to Osasuna.

Levante have already sacked two managers so far in 2021/22, with Paco Lopez and Javier Pereira already leaving the club this season.

Interim coach Alessio Lisci was appointed at the end of November on a temporary basis following Pereira’s sacking and he secured a point in his first league game in charge.

Levante did edge the first 45 minutes with Roger Marti coming close to breaking the deadlock before Jorge de Frutos poked one against the post.

However, the best Lisci’s side could conjure up was a string of half chances in the second period as they arguably missed out on two additional points.

Up next for Lisci’s Levante is a away tie at Espanyol next weekend with Osasuna facing the daunting task of a home clash with Barcelona.

