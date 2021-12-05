Newcastle want to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid this January

Newcastle are interested in signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid according to reports in the British media carried by Marca. The Premier League side, backed by Saudi money, is looking to acquire the full-back for a fee in the region of €30m in January.

Atletico are thought to be more open to allowing the Englishman to depart the Wanda Metropolitano than they were back in the summer. He’s suffered from injuries this season and, with Marcos Llorente’s level of performance in his stead, hasn’t been missed.

Trippier has failed to either score or assist in 928 minutes of football across La Liga and the Champions League this term, although Atletico, collectively, have been struggling. They’re fourth in the table as things stand despite winning the league last season – Los Rojiblancos are ten points off leaders Real Madrid.

Things aren’t going so well for Newcastle, either. They’re in the midst of a relegation battle, level on points with bottom-placed Norwich and 18th-placed Burnley. They’re three points off Watford, who are just above the relegation zone in 17th.