Karim Benzema a doubt for Real Madrid’s ties with both Inter and Atletico Madrid

Karim Benzema is a doubt for Real Madrid’s upcoming clashes with Inter and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and La Liga according to Diario AS. The Frenchman underwent tests at Valdebebas this morning but they proved inconclusive. He injured his hamstring during Madrid’s 2-0 win at Real Sociedad last night.

Benzema will undergo more tests on Monday, at which time Madrid hope they’ll have a clearer picture of his fitness. He’s indispensable to Carlo Ancelotti’s team having scored 17 goals so far this season. His form, coupled with that of Vinicius, is a big reason Los Blancos are sitting pretty at the top of La Liga and already through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Ancelotti had admitted in his post-match press conference at La Real it was unlikely Benzema would make it back in time for Inter, so the news he might miss Atletico as well is a fresh blow. In his stead, Luka Jovic will start. The Serbian has endured a difficult beginning to his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he did provide one of Madrid’s goals last night. Vinicius scored the other.