Gerard Pique sends brilliant message to fellow veteran Joaquin using signed shirt

Real Betis beat Barcelona 1-0 at Camp Nou on Saturday afternoon in La Liga to put an end to Xavi’s unbeaten start to life in charge of the Catalan club. Juanmi scored the decisive goal ten minutes from time, finishing coolly after a lightning-quick break.

Two of the great characters in La Liga were present at the game, although neither started and only one actually made it on to the pitch. Gerard Pique was a second-half substitute for Barcelona while Joaquin didn’t earn any minutes at all.

But Joaquin did get something, note Diario AS. The Andalusian posted an image on Instagram after the game revealing that Pique gave him his shirt, and seeing as Joaquin is going to retire at the end of the season and it’s likely the last time he ever visits Camp Nou as an active footballer, Pique made sure to include a special message for his fellow veteran: “For my friend Joaquin; you’re a f****** genius. Congratulations on your entire career.”