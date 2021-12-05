Gavi trained normally this morning after concussion scare against Real Betis

Gavi trained normally this morning at the Ciutat Esportiva according to a report in Mundo Deportivo. The 17-year-old midfielder suffered a worrying head injury during Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat to Real Betis at Camp Nou yesterday afternoon and had to be taken to hospital in accordance with concussion protocol.

It’s expected Gavi will be available for Wednesday’s big game, when Barcelona go to Germany to play Bayern Munich. Barcelona need to win to secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League as Benfica are playing Dynamo Kyiv in the group’s other game. If Barcelona fail to win, and Benfica do, it’s the Portuguese side that guarantee their place in the next phase while Barcelona will have to drop down to the Europa League.

The players with the most minutes from yesterday’s game participated in a recovery session in the gym, while those who didn’t feature trained on field two of the Ciutat Esportiva. While Gavi should be ready for Bayern, Ansu Fati won’t. He didn’t participate and isn’t ready to return to group training just yet.