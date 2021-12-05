Elche edge out key relegation battle with Cadiz

Elche have picked a crucial win in their early season La Liga relegation battle as they edged out a 3-1 victory over rivals Cadiz.

Both sides headed into the clash at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in need of a positive result after a poor run of form in November.

The hosts picked up two points from three league games last month with Cadiz winning one and losing two in the same run of matches.

Fran Escriba’s side did look to take the initiative from the start on home soil, as Fidel Chaves tucked home from the spot on 12 minutes, after Lucas Perez was bundled over.

However, Cadiz were handed a chance to haul themselves level as Anthony Lozano was fouled inside the box but Alex Fernandez’s spot kick hit the post.

Both sides did have chances in the opening stages of the second period, with Chaves heading wide and Lozano hitting the crossbar, but Elche eventually eased away in the final 15 minutes.

Tete Morente latched onto a long ball to make it 2-0, before Fernandez nodded Cadiz back into it the final minute of normal time, and Josan Ferrandez wrapped it up in the closing seconds.

