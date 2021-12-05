Elche beat Cadiz to go three points clear of the relegation zone

Elche beat Cadiz 3-1 in La Liga at the Martinez Valero on Sunday afternoon. Fidel Chaves put the hosts into the lead in the 13th minute from the spot, before Tete Morente doubled their advantage 15 minutes before the final whistle. Alex Fernandez missed a penalty for Cadiz in the 25th minute, but he did make it 2-1 in injury time at the end of the second half. Josan responded almost instantly, however, to make it 3-1.

The result means Elche end the day 16th in the league table, three points clear of Cadiz and the relegation zone. Cadiz are now two points clear of 19th-placed Getafe and five clear of bottom-placed Levante, both of whom have a game in hand. It’s tight in the lower half of La Liga – Athletic Club are just five points away from Elche and they’re currently in eighth place.

Elche go to Mestalla next to play Valencia before facing Unionistas in the second round of the Copa del Rey. Their final game of 2021 is against Barcelona at Camp Nou. Cadiz host Granada next in an Andalusian Derby before playing Albacete in the Copa. Their final game of the year is at the Santiago Bernabeu against first-placed Real Madrid.