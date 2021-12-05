Cristiano Ronaldo texted Antonio Cassano after the Italian said Lionel Messi was better than him

Former Real Madrid player Antonio Cassano has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo sent him a WhatsApp message after the Italian made the claim that Lionel Messi is far superior to him. Cassano explained the story on Christian Vieri’s Twitch channel, BoboTV, in comments carried by Diario Sport.

“Cristiano wrote to me on WhatsApp asking for more respect after everything he’s won, all the goals he’s scored and for what he represents,” Cassano said. “I’m not afraid to tell the truth, I’ll face the whole world, from the Pope to the last person on earth. I told Cristiano Ronaldo that it’s not disrespect to say that only one Ronaldo exists and it’s the Fenomeno, and that Messi is much better than him. That’s not disrespect.

“I was telling the truth, facts, that Messi is much better than him and there’s only one Ronaldo. I called Gigi Buffon and asked him if he had given my number to someone. He confirmed that he gave my number to the press officer [at Juventus] and he gave it to Cristiano. He sent me messages saying: ‘I have a lot of money, I’ve scored more than 750 goals – you’ve only scored 150 in your entire career.’ I said what I think and it’s just a personal opinion.

“I thought about why a person does something like that. Cristiano Ronaldo has everything, he should live serene, calm and relaxed instead of listening to what people say about him. He should follow Lionel Messi’s example – he’s a person who doesn’t give a damn what the world thinks.”

Born in Bari, Cassano came through the youth system at his local club before joining Roma at 19. He spent five years in the Italian capital before joining Madrid in 2006, but he only spent a single season at the Santiago Bernabeu before joining Sampdoria on loan and then permanently. He spent the rest of his career in Italy, representing Milan, Internazionale, Parma, Sampdoria (again) and Verona. He played for Italy 39 times.

Cristiano began his career with Sporting before joining Manchester United at the age of 18 in 2003. He spent six hugely successful years at Old Trafford before joining Madrid in 2009, and went on to spend the next nine years in the Spanish capital, winning all there is to win. He joined Juventus in the summer of 2018 and stayed in Turin for three seasons, before rejoining United this past summer. He’s played 184 times for Portugal.