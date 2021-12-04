WATCH: Vini Jr and Luka Jovic put Real Madrid 2-0 up at Real Sociedad

Real Madrid have stormed into a 2-0 second half lead away at La Liga title rivals Real Sociedad.

Neither side managed to carve out much in a frantic opening half in San Sebastian with visiting captain Karim Benzema forced off after just 16 minutes through injury.

Los Blancos did look to step up the tempo after the restart with Brazilian star Vinicius Junior finally breaking the deadlock on 48 minutes.

The 21-year-old burst into the box to receive a lay off from Benzema’s replacement Luka Jovic before blasting the league leaders in front.

Vini Jr cannot be stopped! 🔥🔥 He delivers again with an important goal for Real Madrid after some nice interplay with Luka Jovic ⚪ pic.twitter.com/Y4zR1mm7a3 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 4, 2021

However, the visitors look to strike again in quick succession as Jovic calmly netted his first goal of 2021/22 from Casemiro’s clever flick on into his path.

Real Madrid will extend their lead at the top of La Liga to eight points overnight if they can hold on for the win with second place Sevilla winning at home to Villarreal earlier today.

Images via Getty Images