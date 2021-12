WATCH: Lucas Ocampos fires Sevilla into a 15th minute lead against Villarreal

Sevilla welcome Villarreal to the Sanchez-Pizjuan today in an intriguing clash between two ofΒ La Ligaβ€˜s strongest sides. It’s safe to say, however, that Sevilla are delivering on their potential much more convincingly than Villarreal right now. The former were fourth in La Liga before kick-off, while the latter were 12th.

Sevilla narrowly lost 2-1 to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu last Sunday, while Villarreal conceded twice late on to lose 3-1 to Barcelona at La Ceramica the night before. Both sides went into the game keen to return to winning ways, although both did beat lower-league opposition in the Copa del Rey midweek.

Lucas Ocampos heads Sevilla in front! πŸ”₯ Lopetegui's side's pressing forced an error and they were ruthless in punishing Villarreal πŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/201eLEFvw3 β€” Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 4, 2021

It was Sevilla that struck first blood. Marcos Acuna, quickly becoming one of the best left-backs in La Liga, delivered a delicious cross to find his fellow Argentine Lucas Ocampos at the back post. He scored from a smart header, although it did take a slight deflection off Pau Torres before beating Geronimo Rulli.