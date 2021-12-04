WATCH: Lucas Ocampos fires Sevilla into a 15th minute lead against Villarreal

Sevilla welcome Villarreal to the Sanchez-Pizjuan today in an intriguing clash between two of La Liga‘s strongest sides. It’s safe to say, however, that Sevilla are delivering on their potential much more convincingly than Villarreal right now. The former were fourth in La Liga before kick-off, while the latter were 12th.

Sevilla narrowly lost 2-1 to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu last Sunday, while Villarreal conceded twice late on to lose 3-1 to Barcelona at La Ceramica the night before. Both sides went into the game keen to return to winning ways, although both did beat lower-league opposition in the Copa del Rey midweek.

Lucas Ocampos heads Sevilla in front! 🔥 Lopetegui's side's pressing forced an error and they were ruthless in punishing Villarreal 👏 pic.twitter.com/201eLEFvw3 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 4, 2021

It was Sevilla that struck first blood. Marcos Acuna, quickly becoming one of the best left-backs in La Liga, delivered a delicious cross to find his fellow Argentine Lucas Ocampos at the back post. He scored from a smart header, although it did take a slight deflection off Pau Torres before beating Geronimo Rulli.