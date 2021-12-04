Takefusa Kubo clinches Mallorca win at Atletico Madrid

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have slipped to a shock late 2-1 defeat against Mallorca in the Spanish capital.

Diego Simeone’s side missed the chance to close the growing gap on their title rivals ahead of a crunch week for the club.

Los Rojiblancos end the weekend outside the Top Four in the table ahead of their key midweek Champions League trip to Porto.

Both sides created chances to edge ahead in the opening stages with Jan Oblak producing a vital stop to keep out Kang-in Lee.

However, the hosts eventually forced themselves in front on 68 minutes as Matheus Cunha scuffed home Angel Correa’s cross at the second attempt.

Atletico Madrid find a breakthrough! 🔴⚪ Cunha (just) manages to poke the ball across the line 👀 pic.twitter.com/fawnR0437L — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 4, 2021

But the visitors rallied superbly, as Franco Russo headed them level from a deep free kick before Real Madrid loanee Takefusa Kubo raced clear in added time to tuck home the winner.

Take Kubo with a DRAMATIC late winner! 😱 Mallorca come from behind and it's the man on loan from Real Madrid who comes up with the goal to break Atleti hearts 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XM48Yzqr59 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 4, 2021

Atletico head to Portugal in midweek, before next weekend’s Madrid derby showdown, with Mallorca at home to Celta Vigo.

Images via Getty Images