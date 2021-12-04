Struggling Granada edge out rivals Alaves

Granada battled back to seal a late 2-1 La Liga win at home to fellow strugglers Alaves in Friday night action.

The Andalucians secured their first home league win of the campaign as Robert Moreno’s hosts scored in the final ten minutes to snatch all three points.

Moreno’s side edged the early stages as star man Antonio Puertas bulleted them in front on 18 minutes.

Neither side created much either side of the half time whistle with Joselu and Luis Rioja both denied an equaliser with half chances.

However, Alaves were handed a lifeline in the closing stage as Luis Abram diverted home an own goal but Granada had the final say as Santiago Arias poked home from close range.

Granada face a local derby clash away at Cadiz next weekend, as they aim to edge away from the drop zone before the end of 2021, with Alaves at home to relegation battling Getafe.

