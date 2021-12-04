Sevilla and Villarreal name starting lineups ahead of intriguing clash at the Sanchez-Pizjuan

Sevilla welcome Villarreal to the Sanchez-Pizjuan this afternoon in an intriguing clash between two of the strongest sides in La Liga. It’s safe to say, however, that Sevilla are delivering on their potential much more convincingly than Villarreal as things stand. The former are fourth in La Liga, while the latter are 12th.

Julen Lopetegui has named an unchanged side from last Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Bono starts in goal, behind a back four of Gonzalo Montiel, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos and Marcos Acuna. Fernando will sit in midfield, with Joan Jordan and Ivan Rakitic either side of him. Rafa Mir will lead the line, flanked by Lucas Ocampos and Papu Gomez.

¡Nuestro 1️⃣1️⃣ inicial para el partido en el Sánchez-Pizjuán!#SevillaFCVillarreal pic.twitter.com/bLEx2LrUU1 — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) December 4, 2021

Unai Emery has made one change from the side that lost 3-1 to Barcelona last Saturday night, with Paco Alcacer starting ahead of Arnaut Danjuma. Geronimo Rulli starts in goal behind a back four of Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres and Alfonso Pedraza. Etienne Capoue and Dani Parejo sit in midfield, with Yeremy Pino on the right and Moi Gomez on the left. Manu Trigueros will play up front beside the aforementioned Alcacer.