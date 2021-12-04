Mixed bag in La Liga title race as Real Madrid move eight points clear

Real Madrid claim vital 2-0 win at Real Sociedad

Real Madrid have opened up an eight points lead at the top of La Liga thanks to a 2-0 win away at title rivals Real Sociedad.

Second half goals from Vinicius Junior and Luka Jovic secured a vital three points for the visitors on the night in San Sebastian.

A win for Real Madrid sets them up for a crucial run of games with an eight point lead at the top of La Liga.

Read more here.

Take Kubo clinches Mallorca win at Atletico Madrid

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have slipped to a shock late 2-1 defeat against Mallorca in the Spanish capital.

Matheus Cunha scuffed home Angel Correa’s cross to put Atleti in front before Franco Russo levelled things up and Los Blancos loanee Takefusa Kubo raced clear to tuck home the winner.

Read more here.

Barcelona suffer first defeat of the Xavi era

Barcelona have lost for the first time since Xavi’s return to the Camp Nou after a 1-0 defeat at home to Real Betis.

Juanmi’s late goal was enough to clinch all three points for the visitors in Catalonia.

Read more here.