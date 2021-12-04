Gavi offers shock injury boost ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Barcelona midfielder Gavi looks set to win his fitness race to face Bayern Munich next week.

The Spanish international was forced off in La Blaugrana’s 1-0 defeat at home to Real Betis after colliding with Hector Bellerin.

Initial reports indicated a possible concussion for the teenager after he complained of dizziness to the Barcelona medical staff.

However, despite being forced off before half time at the Camp Nou, reports from Marca claim the move was a precaution from Xavi to protect his young schemer.

After mandatory testing at a local hospital, the 17-year-old was given the all clear to leave, with a concussion eventually ruled out.

He will now be eligible to travel to Bavaria for Barcelona’s must win clash at the Bundesliga giants in midweek.

Barcelona have confirmed the game of will be played behind closed doors, as they look to secure a positive result, and a place in the Champions League knockout stages in 2022.