Eduardo Camavinga is earning a master’s degree at Real Madrid this season

Eduardo Camavinga doesn’t start for Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti has so far persisted with the tried-and-tested midfield three of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, with Camavinga and Fede Valverde often making appearances off the bench.

But the Frenchman isn’t concerned according to Marca. He realises that he’s earning a master’s degree at the Santiago Bernabeu, learning from Ancelotti, Casemiro, Kroos and Modric. The Italian is one of the most experienced coaches in European football, while the latter three have been at the top of their game for a decade. He’s learning how to improve on the pitch, but also how to conduct himself off it.

Camavinga is here for a long time, not a good time. His contract with Madrid runs until the summer of 2027, and he’s content serving his apprenticeship until the day comes when he finally becomes an undisputed starter. Still just 19 years of age, of course, he has no shortage of time to learn and develop.

  1. Basiru muhammed abubakar says:
    4th December 2021 at 2:26 pm

    You are my idiol

    Reply
  2. Saqib says:
    4th December 2021 at 10:09 pm

    Beautiful performance from real Madrid
    Halamadrid

    Reply
  3. Abdullah Idris says:
    4th December 2021 at 10:46 pm

    What a good performance!Hala madrid

    Reply

