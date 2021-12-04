Diego Simeone calls for Atletico Madrid reaction after Mallorca loss

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has called on his squad to react following their late 2-1 defeat against Mallorca.

Los Rojiblancos end the weekend outside the Top Four in La Liga, ahead of their key midweek Champions League trip to Porto, and next weekend’s derby trip to Real Madrid.

However, despite facing a decisive run of games in the coming days, Simeone has called on his players to show their trademark gritty response.

“You have to win these games and everyone worked very hard today”, as per reports from Marca.

“This result hurts us, that’s the reality. But we have to continue into the next game, which is essential for our Champions League place.

“Either you get depressed or you rebel, I trust this squad and the coaching staff to work hard and redirect to the paths we know well.”

Atletico’s situation in the Champions League remains poised to go right down to the final group game next week after a disappointing return in Europe this season.

Four points from five games have left them in a difficult position to seal a last 16 place and only a win away at Porto will give them any chance of a knockout place.

However, they will also need Serie A giants AC Milan to either draw or lose at home to Premier League side Liverpool on Tuesday night.

In domestic action, Simeone’s side have a game in hand on their city rivals ahead of the derby, but they head across the Spanish capital with a minimum of seven points behind Los Blancos.

Images via Getty Images