Carlo Ancelotti confirms Karim Benzema to miss Inter Milan clash

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed captain Karim Benzema will miss their midweek Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

Los Blancos have already confirmed their last 16 spot in 2022, but top spot in Group D has not been settled, with the Italians capable of overhauling Ancelotti’s side if they win in Madrid.

However, the hosts will be without French star Benzema after he was forced off in the opening stages of the 2-0 win at Real Sociedad.

Ancelotti was asked about the 33-year-old’s fitness in his post match interview and he claimed the picture looks bleak in the short term.

“Karim has had a problem with his hamstring, it bothered him a little in the game and it don’t think he will be fit for Tuesday, but maybe for Sunday”, as per reports from Marca.

Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in a highly anticipated Madrid derby next weekend with Ancelotti looking to put even more distance between themselves and the defending champions.

Serbian star Luka Jovic replaced Benzema against La Real with the former Eintracht Frankfurt man creating one goal and scoring one in the Basque Country.

He could step in for Benzema against Inter with Spanish international Marco Asensio another potential option for Ancelotti.

