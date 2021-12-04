Barcelona and Real Betis name starting lineups ahead of another crucial clash at Camp Nou

Barcelona welcome Real Betis to Camp Nou this afternoon in another crucial clash in La Liga. The Blaugrana haven’t lost since Xavi took over from Ronald Koeman, and they’ll be looking for nothing less than three points once the first whistle goes.

Xavi has set his team up in a 4-3-3, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen starting in goal behind a back four of Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet and Jordi Alba. Sergio Busquets will sit in midfield, with Nico and Gavi either side of him. Memphis Depay will lead the line, flanked by Ez Abde and Philippe Coutinho.

Manuel Pellegrini has set Betis up in a 4-2-3-1, with Rui Silva starting in goal behind a back four of Hector Bellerin, Marc Bartra, Victor Ruiz and Alex Moreno. Guido Rodriguez and Andres Guardado will start in a double pivot, with Sergio Canales, Aitor Ruibal and Juanmi in an attacking trident behind Willian Jose.