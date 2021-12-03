Raphael Varane hails Real Madrid’s elite Champions League mentality

Former Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has hailed the club’s dominant mentality towards the Champions League.

The French international opted to bring down the curtain on 10 seasons with the Spanish giants ahead of the 2021/22 by joining Premier League side Manchester United.

During his time with Los Blancos, the former Lens defender played a key role in their incredible run of European success, with four Champions League titles between 2014 and 2018.

Varane has endured an injury disrupted start at Old Trafford and he hinted at the example of Real Madrid to show how United need to approach the Champions League in 2022.

“After winning the Champions League, Real Madrid fans don’t congratulate you”, he told an exclusive interview with The Telegraph.

“They tell you, ‘Okay, go for the next one.’ That was after the first, and then I won four more.

“But they always said ‘very good, go for the next one’.

“Sometimes I think you have to enjoy what you have, and we didn’t always celebrate together because, for example, after the last Champions League, we had the World Cup.

“Sometimes I wanted to hit pause and have time to celebrate the success.

“That is why Real Madrid is special, because they have this mentality, they are different.

“That’s why I wanted a change. Not because I didn’t like this mentality, or because it’s bad, it’s very good, but I want to try something different.”

Varane has not featured for United since their Champions League draw at Atalanta on November 2 with a thigh injury.

The club have confirmed his ongoing injury rehabilitation is on track, with a return to light training this week, and a potential first team comeback away at Norwich City next weekend.