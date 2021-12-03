Imanol Alguacil ready for Real Madrid challenge

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil is confident of beating title rivals Real Madrid this weekend.

La Real have forced themselves into the La Liga title race since the start of the 2021/22 season with 29 points from their first 15 games.

However, after picking up just four points in their last three league outings, La Real are third, with a seven point gap behind Los Blancos.

Alguacil acknowledged concern over their recent form, but claimed his young squad have no fear of facing Carlo Ancelotti’s visitors.

“We have not lost our joy, because even in the defeats, we have done many good things” as per reports from Marca.

“We have to show a lot of personality and play our game, because we have the best La Liga team in front of us, and their numbers and players show that.

“Lately we are competing with Real Madrid, and we are going to see if we do it again, and this time we could be able to beat them.

“I am clear that top four is our aim, and we are convinced we can beat Real Madrid, and the players and I are focused on being able to offer a victory to the fans.”

Alguacil’s side claimed successive draws against Real Madrid last season with Vinicius Junior’s late goal denying them a win in Madrid in March.

La Real picked up a 4-0 Copa del Rey win at Panderia Pulido, and Alguacil is expected to make wholesale changes to his starting team, with Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak reunited in attack.