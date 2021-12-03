Barcelona to play Bayern Munich behind closed doors

Barcelona have confirmed their final Champions League group game of 2021/22 at Bayern Munich will be played behind closed doors.

ℹ️ OFFICIAL: #BayernBarça to be played behind closed doors — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 3, 2021

Local authorities in Bavaria confirmed major restrictions over fans attending games within the area due to a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions across Germany.

La Blaugrana have now released an official statement confirming the decision ahead of Xavi taking his team to the Allianz Arena on December 8.

Barcelona head to the Bundesliga giants needing a win to seal their place in the last 16 after picking up seven points from five games in Group E.

The Catalans lead Benfica by two points, with the Portuguese side holding a better head-to-head record between the sides, ahead of their home game against Dynamo Kiev on the same night.

The key injury news for Xavi ahead of the game is over Spanish international pair Pedri and Ansu Fati, with the latter rated as doubtful to make the trip to Germany.