Athletic Club boss Marcelino has struggled to explain his side’s defeat to Real Madrid.

Marcelino’s men dominated at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night only to leave empty-handed.

A Karim Benzema strike settled it, but Athletic Club had chance after chance to take home something.

Inaki Williams, Unai Nunez and Oihan Sancet all had golden chances that passed them by.

And it is a running theme for Los Leones this season, who are the fourth-lowest scorers in the league.

But creating chances is not their problem, it is finishing them, and it feels that much worse when you dominate at the Bernabeu only to fail to make it count.

Speaking after the game Marcelino struggled to explain the issue, saying: “We hope that the dynamic changes.

“I have had many years as a coach and I have never seen this in my life.

“This can happen in a game, but not in so many on the bounce.

“I only have words of praise and thanks for what my players have done.

The simple analysis, it’s incredible that we haven’t won. Football is like this – injury. But you win by scoring more than the rival.”

Athletic Club are in eighth place as things stand, sitting three points behind Barcelona in the last European spot, though having played a game more.

Next up, they face Getafe away from home as they look to finally make their chances count.