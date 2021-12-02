Eden Hazard could yet make a surprise move some time in the future due to a promise he reportedly made earlier in his career.

It has been a struggle so far for Hazard at Real Madrid, the winger struggling for fitness and form since his 2019 arrival.

The Belgian cost more than €100million, but living up to that price tag is proving to be a difficult task.

Hazard is expected to stick it out at the Santiago Bernabeu for the foreseeable future, determined to prove himself.

But could his next move be a surprising one?

According to Westerlo vice-president Hasan Cetinkaya, Hazard has already promised to play for Turkish club Fenerbahce in the future.

“I believe I can consider Eden Hazard as a friend,” Cetinkaya told Het Nieuwsblad.

“I have known him since I was at Lille and he promised me that one day he will play for Fenerbahce.

“Westerlo will be more difficult, but you never know. Maybe he will finish his career here.”

It seems unlikely Hazard would head to Turkey at this stage of his career, but the national has proven an attractive option for players in the past, especially towards the latter stages of their careers.

The top Turkish clubs pay well, and the likes of Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have some of the most passionate fanbases in Europe.