Real madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believes Thibaut Courtois is the best goalkeeper in world football currently.

Conversations over ‘who is the best’ have been rife this week amid the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony.

As part of that ceremony, the Yashin Trophy was given out, and that particular award is given to the best goalkeeper for the last season.

Like the Ballon d’Or, it is voted on by journalists, and it shocked many that Real Madrid stopper Courtois finished as low as eighth, behind the likes of Kasper Schmeichel and Emiliano Martinez.

Meanwhile, PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma claimed top prize.

But regardless of the awards, Real Madrid boss Ancelotti believes Courtois is the best goalkeeper currently in the game.

Speaking after watching the Belgian save his team time and again during a narrow win over Athletic Club on Wednesday night, Ancelotti said: “We have been lucky to have great keepers. Casillas, Diego Lopez, Buffon, Cech, Neuer.

“Tribu is among the best without doubt and he is the best at the moment.”

Courtois has been with Real Madrid since his 2018 move from Chelsea, and he has received rave reviews since.