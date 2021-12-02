Carlo Ancelotti has issued his verdict on the talk of tiredness in the Real Madrid squad.

Ancelotti has not used a great deal of his squad so far this season, relying on more or less the same XI, especially offensively.

Apart from question marks on the right side of attack, between Marco Asensio and Rodrygo, Ancelotti knows his XI and is is keen to avoid changing it too much.

But as we head further into the winter, signs of tiredness are starting to show, with Real Madrid looking a little sluggish in their win over Athletic Club on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos took all three points, but with a degree of luck following a number of good chances for Athletic Club.

Real Madrid are back in action again this weekend when they face Real Betis ahead of a Champions League clash with Inter Milan and another La Liga outing straight after that.

Thus far, Ancelotti has been resistant to making changes, but he says there will be an evaluation over the next week or so.

“The team ends up tired, it’s normal. When you play against a team that has had a longer break than you, you pay a little,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“It’s an evaluation that we have to make for the next game, if players that have played more are tired.”