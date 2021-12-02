Brazil legend Cafu is delighted with what he is seeing from Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

After an inconsistent couple of years in the Spanish capital as a youngster, Vinicius has come into his own at the age of 21.

The winger has scored 11 and assisted seven in 19 appearances across all competitions, and he is quickly becoming the superstar Real Madrid thought he would be.

In previous seasons, Vinicius had struggled with producing the final product, but he has added that to his game under Carlo Ancelotti.

And fellow countryman Cafu is delighted with what he is seeing from the 21-year-old.

“The promise has become reality. It’s incredible what he is doing,” he told Diario AS.

“In his start at the club, he had a lot of diversion and little final product, now it it a lot of diversion and a lot more final product.

“He is playing a more compact football, and he is growing. I have so much hope for him.”

Cafu knows a thing or two about being a world-class player, so Vinicius will be delighted to hear the former defender’s verdict.

Along with Karim Benzema, Vinicius has been Real Madrid’s stand-out man so far this season, and it’s scary to contemplate just how good he could end up being if he continues along his current trajectory.