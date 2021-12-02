Barcelona are said to be considering a move for Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of next summer.

The Blaugrana have struggled with a shortage at right-back over recent months, and that led them to sign Dani Alves, who is eligible to play from January.

The signing was a timely one, too, with Sergi Roberto set to undergo surgery that will keep him out for up to four months.

But in the long-term, Barcelona need a more sustainable option, and according to Marca, Azpilicueta is on their shortlist.

The Spain international could be available on a free next summer, set to see his contract expire at Stamford Bridge.

The 32-year-old has been one of Chelsea’s best signings in the last decade or so, signing in 2012 for around £7million from Marseille.

Since then, he has gone on to make well over 300 appearances, winning everything but the Club World Cup during his time at Chelsea, something he will be able to win this year following the Blues’ Champions League success last season.

It’s not clear whether Chelsea will move to keep Azpilicueta around for another season, and they just may given his continued importance, but if not, is seems Barca may be waiting.