Atletico Madrid have received mixed injury news ahead of their clash with Mallorca this weekend.

Los Rojiblancos claimed a much-needed win last time out as they made easy work of Cadiz, winning 4-1.

That result saw Atleti move into second place, though they are now seven points behind leaders Real Madrid, albeit with a game in hand.

Ahead of a must-win game in the Champions League against Porto next week, Diego Simeone‘s men will be desperate to pick up all three points against Mallorca this weekend.

Ahead of the game, Simeone is waiting on a number of injury doubts, and both Yannick Carrasco and Jose Maria Gimenez remain sidelined.

Neither took part in training today, but Thomas Lemar, who picked up a knock against Cadiz, has resumed training.

Simeone will hope both Carrasco and Gimenez can return between now and the weekend, though both are running out of time.

Atleti will train again on Friday ahead of the squad being announced for the Mallorca clash.