Barcelona’s players will eat out this evening as they prepare for two big games.

The Blaugrana have enjoyed a solid start under Xavi Hernandez, winning their two La Liga outings and drawing in the Champions League.

This week, they get another big test in la Liga, facing a Real Betis side four points above them, and next week, they have an even bigger clash.

On Wednesday night, they face Bayern Munich away from home likely needing to win to get to the Champions League knockout stage, needing to match or better Benfica’s result against Dynamo Kyiv.

Ahead of those two games, the pressure might be a little intense for Barca’s stars, and with that in mind, Xavi has organised an evening out for the players.

As captured on video by journalist Josep Soldado Gomez, Xavi planned a dinner for the Barca squad this evening, and the whole squad is eating out in the city.

That includes Sergio Aguero, who is currently sidelined with a heart issue.

🚨🚨🚨 Esta noche cena de la plantilla de Barça y Xavi Hdez. @JugoneslaSexta pic.twitter.com/NgC55JkBW0 — Josep Soldado Gómez (@JosepSoldado) December 1, 2021

Atención al traje de Dani Alves en la cena del Barça. @JugoneslaSexta #Atresmedia pic.twitter.com/SnEguVJ6M0 — Josep Soldado Gómez (@JosepSoldado) December 1, 2021