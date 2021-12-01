Barcelona La Liga

Xavi Hernandez organises dinner for Barcelona stars ahead of Real Betis and Bayern clashes

Barcelona’s players will eat out this evening as they prepare for two big games.

The Blaugrana have enjoyed a solid start under Xavi Hernandez, winning their two La Liga outings and drawing in the Champions League.

This week, they get another big test in la Liga, facing a Real Betis side four points above them, and next week, they have an even bigger clash.

On Wednesday night, they face Bayern Munich away from home likely needing to win to get to the Champions League knockout stage, needing to match or better Benfica’s result against Dynamo Kyiv.

Ahead of those two games, the pressure might be a little intense for Barca’s stars, and with that in mind, Xavi has organised an evening out for the players.

As captured on video by journalist Josep Soldado Gomez, Xavi planned a dinner for the Barca squad this evening, and the whole squad is eating out in the city.

That includes Sergio Aguero, who is currently sidelined with a heart issue.

Posted by

Tags FC Barcelona Xavi Hernandez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.