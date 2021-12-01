Vinicius reveals who his best friends are on and off the pitch at Real Madrid

Vinicius has revealed who his best friends on and off the pitch at Real Madrid are. Speaking to DjMaRiiO for Post United in comments carried by Diario AS, the 21-year-old revealed who he loves linking up with on the pitch and chilling out with off it.

“On the pitch it’s Karim [Benzema], because we’re very close and we always look for each other on each attack,” Vinicius said. “And off the pitch, it’s [Eder] Militao and Rodrygo. Being Brazilians, we’re always together. In the dressing room I laugh a lot also with Marcelo and Militao, they’re both great. We’re always together.”

Vinicius has been highly impressed with Benzema since joining the club. This season, the pair are making a convincing argument that they’re the two best players in La Liga. “He’s impressive,” Vinicius said of the Frenchman. “He makes the difficult look easy. He’s a great footballer and I love playing with him. I want him to stay here much longer and do everything possible to help him to win the Ballon d’Or one day.”

Vinicius, after years of being mocked for his profligacy in front of goal, has almost overnight become a lethal goalscorer. He’s contributed nine goals and three assists in 15 La Liga appearances this term, to go with two goals and five assists in five Champions League appearances. Benzema is also flying. He’s contributed 16 goals and 12 assists across La Liga and the Champions League so far this season.

The pair are combining to ensure that Madrid have the deadliest attack in Spain. Los Blancos are top of La Liga at the time of writing, four points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid and third-placed Real Sociedad. They face Athletic Club tonight.