Real Madrid and Athletic Club have confirmed their starting XIs ahead of tonight’s La Liga clash.

The two clubs do battle at the Santiago Bernabeu this evening in what is their game in-hand, with much of the rest of the league in Copa del Rey action.

And ahead of the clash, Carlo Ancelotti has locked in his Real Madrid starting XI, which is mostly as expected.

The only unexpected starters are Lucas Vazquez, who starts ahead of Dani Carvajal, and Marco Asensio, who comes back in, starting ahead of Rodrygo on the right.

Rodrygo is fit, but Asensio has impressed of late and he is making selection difficult for Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, Athletic Club have gone with Alvaro Nunez at centre-back, covering for Inigo Martinez, who is suspended for one game.

Oier Zarraga has been given a start on the right of midfield, and it is as expected elsewhere, with Inaki Williams and Raul Garica leading the line.

Here are the two stating XIs in full.