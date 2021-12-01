Thomas Tuchel has defended Saúl Niguez for his slow start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Saúl joined Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan late in the January transfer window, but he has rarely featured.

The Spain international has made just two Premier League appearances, starting once, and his efforts to break into Tuchel’s starting XI are not going well.

Tuchel even had to deny claims Chelsea signed Saúl as a favour during his latest press conference.

But the German boss also went on to explain why it has been tough for Saúl so far in the Premier League.

He said, as cited by football.london: “I think every single player needs his time to adapt and Saul needed his time.

“He competes with a lot of high-quality players in midfield. We needed to understand him a bit better, not in terms of language, but in terms what is his real strength, the detail of the player, what can he add to the squad, where is his maybe unique quality and it was not easy.