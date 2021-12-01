Sevilla needed extra-time to defeat Andalusian rivals Cordoba in the Copa del Rey.

Los Nervionenses are on a busy run of games across La Liga, the Champions League and now the Copa del Rey.

Though, they only had to make a short trip to face Cordoba in the first round of the Copa on Wednesday night.

Their hosts are now in the fourth tier following a decline over recent years, but they still managed to take Sevilla to extra-time.

In fact, it took Sevilla until the 108th minute – that’s three minutes into the second half of extra-time – to find the breakthrough.

The in-form Lucas Ocampos found the net to find the breakthrough, and there was no real way back from that for Cordoba.

Sevilla racked up as much as 69% possession in the game, and as many as 26 efforts, though Cordoba did also manage a respectable 12 efforts against their top tier visitors.