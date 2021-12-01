Sergi Roberto to undergo surgery and miss up to four months of Barcelona action

Xavi has another injury problem to contend with at Barcelona. The club have announced that Sergi Roberto will undergo surgery in these next few days after an injury to the rectus femoris of the right thigh according to Mundo Deportivo. The early suspicion is that he could miss up to four months of action.

Roberto will undergo surgery in Finland with Dr. Lasse Lempainen, the man who worked on Ousmane Dembele in the summer. The Catalan hasn’t kicked a ball in anger since October 27th, the night Ronaldo Koeman lost his job after Rayo Vallecano beat Barcelona at Vallecas. The news is a real blow for his prospects of staying at Camp Nou beyond the expiration of his contract in the summer.

The midfielder-turned-right-back joins Martin Braithwaite, Pedri, Ansu Fati and Sergio Aguero on the treatment table at Barcelona. He’s played just 12 games with Barcelona this season, starting half of them, and has scored two goals, against Real Sociedad and Getafe. He also participated in La Roja’s Nations League campaign, playing seven minutes in the semi-final against Italy.