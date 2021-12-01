Sergi Roberto will miss months of action following a decision to undergo surgery, but it was not a decision he made on his own.

Roberto has been struggling with an injury to the rectus femoris of the right thigh, and it is something that has been reoccurring.

Keen to finally put the issue to bed, the versatile Barca midfielder has decided to undergo surgery, which could keep him out for around four months.

It is a risky move, especially with his contract up at the end of the season, but it’s something he feels he needs to do, and he didn’t arrive at that conclusion alone.

According to Sport, not only did a sympathetic meeting with Xavi Hernandez, along with club doctor Ricard Pruna, help, but there was also a chat with Barca legend and former teammate Andres Iniesta.

Iniesta had trouble with a similar injury and had to get an operation to put it right, and so the former midfielder is said to have advised Roberto to get surgery now rather than wait.

Advice from Iniesta is always worth listening to, and it seems to have played a key role for Roberto in this decision.