Saúl Niguez has once again failed to take his opportunity for Chelsea.

The Spaniard had only previously made two appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League prior to tonight.

And this evening’s clash at Watford was only his second league start, Saúl given the opportunity to make his case in the absence of Jorginho, who was only fit enough for the bench.

But he failed to make it pay, and for the second time in as many Premier League starts, the Atletico Madrid midfielder was dragged off at half-time.

Thomas Tuchel decided to bring on Thiago Silva with his side locked at 1-1 at Vicarage Road.

It caps a miserable start to life at Stamford Bridge for Saúl, who has failed to make an impact since joining on a season-long loan at the end of the January transfer window.

The midfielder already had a tough task to break his way into an already strong Chelsea midfield, and it seems he now has even further to go after failing to impress in his two starts so far.