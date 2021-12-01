Here are your Spanish football evening headlines for December 1.

Real Madrid make it seven

Real Madrid made it seven straight wins across all competitions and moved seven clear at the top of La Liga with a narrow win over Athletic Club on Wednesday night.

Karim Benzema scored his 12th La Liga goal of the season in the 40th minute, and that was enough for Los Blancos, despite a host of missed chances from the visitors.

Athletic Club had plenty of opportunities to leave the Santiago Bernabeu with a point, or maybe even three, but a combination of Thibaut Courtois, committed defending and poor finishing saw Real Madrid through.

Pedri pays for dinner

Barcelona‘s players met for a dinner in the city this evening ahead of key games against Real Betis and Bayern Munich.

And according to Mundo Deportivo, the dinner, which included all the coaching staff and squad, was paid for by Pedri.

The young midfielder, who has missed much of this season through injury, was celebrating his new contract and his Kopa Trophy, which is the award given to the best performing player under the age of 21.

A nice gesture from the youngster.

Copa del Rey headlines

There were a number of Copa del Rey ties on Wednesday evening as the first round action continued.

Sevilla were taken to extra time by local rivals Cordoba, who are in the fourth tier, but found a way through thanks to Lucas Ocampos’ 108th minute winner.

Mallorca edged out Gimnastica Sergoviana in extra time, while Espanyol defeated Solares Medio Cudeyo by three goals to two.

Real Sociedad and Real Betis each won 4-0, against Panaderia Pulido and Cfi Alicante, respectively, while the shock of the night came for Segunda side Real Oviedo.

The Asturian side were defeated Mallorcan outfit Andratx of the 2ª RFEF Group 3.